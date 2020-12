Walmart is offering Lenovo Wireless Earbuds (2 Colors) for only $15.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Dual hosts left and right ear divided design both are convenient to your use



Smart touch control, compact and lightweight both well fit ear canal without the burden



Life-level waterproof, well-withstanding sweat



Features 13mm dynamic driver for stereo sound and type-C interface for quick charging



Comes with a long battery without the embarrassment of frequent charging



Ergonomic design and feather-light weight are both precisely designed and measured to make your ears fully comfortable



BT 5.0 technology, low latency, and low power consumption