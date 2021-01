Best Buy is offering LG 75" Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV for only $649.99, originally $849.99. Shipping is free on this item.



4K IPS Display, Quad-core processor

LG's webOS smart platform delivers streaming simplicity

LG Channels provides more entertainment options than ever

4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit

TruMotion 120 (Native 60Hz)