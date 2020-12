Hurry over to Best Buy to score this Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Console for only $499.99 in-store where available.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Details:

Thousands of games across four generations



Unmatched 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power



Experience next-gen speed and performance



4K at 120 FPS



Received 4+ stars from over 4,000 reviews