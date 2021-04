Right now, Amazon has this Gosund Mini Smart Plug for only $3.14 when you 'clip' the 15% off coupon on the product page and apply code ZDMYY2FV at checkout! Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Amazon #1 Best Seller



Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the free app



Helps you control your home appliances, eliminate wasteful standby power and reduce energy use, save on your electric bills and extend product life



Set schedules and timers



Compatible with Many Third-Party Usages



Easy to Install and Safe



Received 4.3 stars out of 18,540+ reviews!