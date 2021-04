Right now, Costco has the 13.3" MacBook Air M1 Chip 256GB for only $899.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU



256GB SSD storage



8GB unified memory



13.3” Retina display



18 hour battery life



Received 4+ stars out of 325+ reviews

Compare to $999.99 at Best Buy and at Apple.