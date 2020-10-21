Amazon
10.9" Apple iPad Air 64GB
$559.00
$599.00
7h ago
Expires : 10/31/20
Right now at Amazon, you can pre-order the new 10.9" Apple iPad Air 64GB in green for just $559.00 with free shipping!
Alternatively, you can get it for the same price at Walmart.
Note: Available in other colors for $599. Will release on 10/23.
Product Details:
