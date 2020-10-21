Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
10.9" Apple iPad Air 64GB
$559.00 $599.00
7h ago
Expires : 10/31/20
Right now at Amazon, you can pre-order the new 10.9" Apple iPad Air 64GB in green for just $559.00 with free shipping!

Alternatively, you can get it for the same price at Walmart.

Note: Available in other colors for $599. Will release on 10/23.

Product Details:
  • Amazon #1 Release
  • Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Wide stereo audio
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories
  • Support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

