Starting Today, you can now preorder the new Apple Ipad Pro 3rd Gen and 5th Gen, which were all revealed last Tuesday (4/20) during Apple's Virtual Event. See an in-depth description of each item announced here.
Wondering where you can pre-order these new Apple products? Don't worry, Dealsplus has listed all the different retailers below!
Pre-order the New Apple Ipad Pro Series:
1. Adorama: (more coupons)
2. Apple: (more coupons)
Plus, up to $580 in credit when you trade in your iPad
3. Amazon: (more coupons)
4. AT&T: (more coupons)
5. Best Buy: (more coupons)
6. B&H Photo: (more coupons)
7. Target: (more coupons)
8. T-Mobile: (more coupons)
9. Verizon: (more coupons)
Ways to save: Up to $250 Off w/p New Ipad Pro
10. Walmart: (more coupons)
