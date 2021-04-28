Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
New Galaxy Book Pro Series Pre-Orders
8h ago
Expires : 05/13/21
Starting Today, you can now preorder new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series, all revealed Wednesday (4/28) at Samsung PC Unpacked Event. See an in-depth description of each item announced here.

Wondering where you can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Pro? Don't worry at Dealsplus you will find different retailers!

Pre-order the New Samsung Galaxy Pro Series:

1. Amazon: (more coupons)
  • New Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3" or 15.6" from $999.99
    Plus, receive $150 dollar credit. w/code V94CUJ76P4JV at checkout.

    2. Best Buy: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro from $1099.99
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 from $1299.99

    3. B&H Photo: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3" or 15.6" from $999.99

    4. Samsung: (more coupons)
  • Galaxy Book Pro, 13.3" from $449.99 w/elegible trade-in and samsung financing.
  • Galaxy Book Pro, 15.6" from $549.99 w/elegible trade-in and samsung financing.
  • Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.3" or 15.6" from $649.99 w/elegible trade-in and samsung financing.

    Plus, get free Galaxy Buds Pro or $150 Samsung Credit when you pre-order Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Galaxy Book Pro by May 13th, 2021.

    Other Notable Pre-Order:
  • Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13" from $499.99 w/elegible trade-in and samsung financing.

    Consumers who purchase Galaxy Book Pro at launch, between May 14 and May 30, are eligible for $100 in future credit through Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung.com, from wherever the purchase was made.

    Samsung DP Roundup
