Starting Today, you can now preorder new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series, all revealed Wednesday (4/28) at Samsung PC Unpacked Event. See an in-depth description of each item announced here.
Wondering where you can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Pro? Don't worry at Dealsplus you will find different retailers!
Pre-order the New Samsung Galaxy Pro Series:
1. Amazon: (more coupons)
Plus, receive $150 dollar credit. w/code V94CUJ76P4JV at checkout.
2. Best Buy: (more coupons)
3. B&H Photo: (more coupons)
4. Samsung: (more coupons)
Plus, get free Galaxy Buds Pro or $150 Samsung Credit when you pre-order Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Galaxy Book Pro by May 13th, 2021.
Other Notable Pre-Order:
Consumers who purchase Galaxy Book Pro at launch, between May 14 and May 30, are eligible for $100 in future credit through Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung.com, from wherever the purchase was made.
