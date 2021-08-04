Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
New Nest Thermostat for $1?!
FREE SHIPPING
$99.99 $129.99
1h ago
($1.00 after rebate)
Expires : 04/22/21
5
Score a new Nest Thermostat for only $1.00 after ComEd and Nicor Gas, Peoples Gas or North Shore Gas residential customers receive an instant $98.99 rebate!

Before you purchase this thermostat, check to see if your HVAC system is compatible here.

Note: limit 1 rebate per ComEd account.

Details:
  • Can monitor your heating and cooling system
  • Change the temperature from anywhere
  • Google Nest automatically saves energy when you’re away
  • Designed with recycled materials to reduce waste
  • Installation usually takes 30 minutes or less

