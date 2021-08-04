Score a new Nest Thermostat for only $1.00 after ComEd and Nicor Gas, Peoples Gas or North Shore Gas residential customers receive an instant $98.99 rebate!



Before you purchase this thermostat, check to see if your HVAC system is compatible here.



Note: limit 1 rebate per ComEd account.



Details:

Can monitor your heating and cooling system



Change the temperature from anywhere



Google Nest automatically saves energy when you’re away



Designed with recycled materials to reduce waste



Installation usually takes 30 minutes or less