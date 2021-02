Target has this Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition for only $299.99 with free shipping!



Read about the new Red & Blue Edition Switch in this article.



Product Details:

Features a bold red design on the Nintendo Switch console, Joy-Con™ controllers, and the Nintendo Switch Dock



A solid blue design is featured on both the Joy-Con grip and Joy-Con wrist straps



Includes a Mario Red & Blue Edition carrying case adorned with Super Mario iconography as well as a screen protector to keep your Nintendo Switch system secure



3 Play Styles: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, Handheld Mode



6.2-inch, multi-touch capacitive touch screen



4.5-9+ Hours of Battery Life *Will vary depending on software usage conditions



Connects over Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming



Up to 8 consoles can be connected for local wireless multiplayer