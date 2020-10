Amazon is offering OnePlus Buds Wireless Earbuds with Carging Case for just $59.00, originally $79.00. Shipping is free.



Features:

Received 4.1 stars from 2494 ratings



from 2494 ratings 30 hours of powerful sound. Fully charged, the earphones can be listened to for up to 7 Hours. The case is a power bank, allowing up to 30 hours of listening time



Noise cancelling (environmental noise cancellation while calling or recording)



Sound quality. Enjoy richer tones, clearer vocals and deeper bass thanks to a 13.4mm dynamic driver. Experience 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos and stunning sound quality with Dirac Audio Tuner support.



Easy to use. Tailor made for intuitive taps. Music at your fingertips.