Walmart is offering this onn. 70" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart HDR TV for only $448.00 with free shipping!



Details:

2160p resolution



Wireless streaming



DLED display



70" (69.5" actual diagonal) 2160p UHD LED TV



VESA: 400 x 200 mm



60 Hz refresh rate



Received 4+ stars from over 85 reviews