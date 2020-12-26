Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Joann

Polaroid PlaySmart 3D Printer
FREE SHIPPING
$199.99 $599.99
17h ago
9  Likes 0  Comments
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

JOANN is offering this Polaroid PlaySmart 3D Printer for only $199.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Print size up to 4.7" x 4.7" x 4.7" with output quality (layer height) ranging from 50 to 300 microns which is fully adjustable via the Polaroid SmartPrep slicing software that comes free with the printer
  • Polaroid PlaySmart App available for a host of amazing functionality including; remotely send your model to print and view your model whilst printing live via the in-built camera.
  • A 3.5-inch full-color LCD touch screen, which includes one-click instant print, the ability to view video playback of previously printed models, as well as simple step-by-step instructions to enhance user experience.
  • Compatible with PLA, PETG and P-Wood Polaroid Universal Filament Cartridges, using the heated glass print bed which allows you to easily print with multiple materials and remove models effortlessly, post-print

Free Shipping electronics 3D Printer Smart Home Polaroid JoAnn
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
