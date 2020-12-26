JOANN is offering this Polaroid PlaySmart 3D Printer for only $199.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Print size up to 4.7" x 4.7" x 4.7" with output quality (layer height) ranging from 50 to 300 microns which is fully adjustable via the Polaroid SmartPrep slicing software that comes free with the printer



Polaroid PlaySmart App available for a host of amazing functionality including; remotely send your model to print and view your model whilst printing live via the in-built camera.



A 3.5-inch full-color LCD touch screen, which includes one-click instant print, the ability to view video playback of previously printed models, as well as simple step-by-step instructions to enhance user experience.



Compatible with PLA, PETG and P-Wood Polaroid Universal Filament Cartridges, using the heated glass print bed which allows you to easily print with multiple materials and remove models effortlessly, post-print