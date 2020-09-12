Apple AirPods Max are a pair of premium, over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation and 20 hours of battery life that retail for $549.00. Announced via Apple Newsroom on Tuesday, AirPods Max look to offer something different from all the other best headphones right now.



You still don't know where to pre-order the new Apple Airpods Max? Don't worry at Dealsplus you will find different retailers!



Pre-order the New Airpods Max:



1. Apple: (more coupons)

AirPods Max in five colors for $549.00 (Free Engraving)



2. Best Buy: (more coupons)

AirPods Max in five colors for $549.00 (Free Apple Music + Apple News+ for 4 months)



3. B&H Photo: (more coupons)

AirPods Max in five colors for $549.00 or $46/mo. suggested payments.



4. Target: (more coupons)

AirPods Max - Pink $549.00 (Others Colors Out-Stock)