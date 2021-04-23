Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
New AirTag & Purple iPhone 12 Pre-Orders

ROUNDUP
1h ago
You can now preorder the AirTag, and the new purple iPhone 12, along with its mini edition, which were all revealed last Tuesday (4/20) during Apple's Virtual Event. See an in-depth description of each item announced here.

Wondering where you can pre-order these new Apple products? Don't worry, Dealsplus has listed all the different retailers below!

Pre-order the New Apple AirTag:
1. Amazon: (more coupons)
  • New Apple AirTag from $29.00

    2. Apple: (more coupons)
  • Apple AirTag from $29.00 (Free Engraving)

    3. Best Buy: (more coupons)
  • Apple AirTag from $29.00

    4. B&H Photo: (more coupons)
  • Pre-Order New Apple AirTag from $29.00

    5. Costco: (more coupons)
  • Apple AirTag - 4 Pack for $94.99

    6. Target: (more coupons)
  • Apple AirTag from $29.99

    7. Verizon: (more coupons)
  • Pre Order Apple AirTag from $29.97

    8. Walmart: (more coupons)
  • Apple AirTag from $29.00

    Pre-order the New iPhone 12 and Mini Purple:
    1. Amazon: (more coupons)
  • Apple iPhone 12 - Purple from $829.00
  • Apple iPhone 12 mini - Purple from $729.00
    Score , Get up to $100.00 over 24 months added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance

    2. Apple: (more coupons)
  • iPhone 12 - Purple from $799.00
  • iPhone 12 mini - Purple from $699.00
    Score, Get up to $515 off with Apple trade-in

    3. AT&T: (more coupons)
  • Pre Order iPhone 12 - Purple from $26.67/mo (up to $700 Off
    w/eligible trade-in.)
  • Pre Order iPhone 12 mini - Purple from $0.00/mo over 30 months after trade-in

    4. Best Buy: (more coupons)
  • Pre Order iPhone 12 & Mini Purple

    5. T-mobile: (more coupons)
  • Pre-Order iPhone 12 Purple
  • Pre-Order iPhone 12 Mini Purple 50% w/activate a line & trade in an eligible device.

    6. Verizon: (more coupons)
  • Pre Order iPhone 12 - Purple from $33.33/mo
  • Pre Order iPhone 12 mini - Purple from $29.16/mo
    More Ways to Save: Up to $700 off w/trade-in and BOGO another Up to $1000 Off. (New line required)

    7. Walmart: (more coupons)
  • PRe-Order New iPhone 12 & mini Purple

    8. Xfinity Mobile: (more coupons)
  • Pre-Order iPhone 12 - Purple from $24.17/mo
  • Pre-Order iPhone 12 - Purple from $20/mo

    iPhone Apple Pre-Order Apple iPhone DP Roundup Apple AirTag iphone 12 purple purple edition
