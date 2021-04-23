DealsPlus
You can now preorder the AirTag, and the new purple iPhone 12, along with its mini edition, which were all revealed last Tuesday (4/20) during Apple's Virtual Event. See an in-depth description of each item announced here.
Wondering where you can pre-order these new Apple products? Don't worry, Dealsplus has listed all the different retailers below!
Pre-order the New Apple AirTag:
1. Amazon: (more coupons)
2. Apple: (more coupons)
3. Best Buy: (more coupons)
4. B&H Photo: (more coupons)
5. Costco: (more coupons)
6. Target: (more coupons)
7. Verizon: (more coupons)
8. Walmart: (more coupons)
Pre-order the New iPhone 12 and Mini Purple:
1. Amazon: (more coupons)
Score , Get up to $100.00 over 24 months added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance
2. Apple: (more coupons)
Score, Get up to $515 off with Apple trade-in
3. AT&T: (more coupons)
w/eligible trade-in.)
4. Best Buy: (more coupons)
5. T-mobile: (more coupons)
6. Verizon: (more coupons)
More Ways to Save: Up to $700 off w/trade-in and BOGO another Up to $1000 Off. (New line required)
7. Walmart: (more coupons)
8. Xfinity Mobile: (more coupons)
