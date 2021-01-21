Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Pre-Order New Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

Pre-Order New Samsung Galaxy S21 Series
7h ago
Samsung on Thursday announced a trio of smartphones; the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. All three phones have new designs, with a new, metal-framed camera array on the back and improved camera features. If you opt for the high-end Ultra, you can use an S Pen stylus to write or draw on the screen.

Preorders are open right now, and all three Galaxy S21 models are expected to start showing up in a couple of weeks, on Friday, Jan. 29.

You still don't know where to pre-order this new Samsung device? Don't worry at Dealsplus you will find different retailers!

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra:

1. AT&T: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 - 128Gb for $799.99 or $26.67/mo. (Can Trade in & get Free)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus - 128Gb for $999.99 or $33.34/mo.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - 128Gb from $1,199.99 or $40.00/mo.
    *Trade in & save Up to $800 Off all models

    2. B&H Photo: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 from $799.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from $999.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from $1,199.99

    3. Best Buy: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 from $769.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from $949.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from $1,149.99
    *Save Up to $800 Off on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G or S21 Ultra 5G with pre-order, qualified activation and trade-in.

    4. Google Fi: (more coupons)
  • Up to 50% Off with Fi Bill Credit On New Galaxy S21 5G Series

    5. Newegg: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 from $799.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from $999.99
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from $1,199.99

    6. Samsung: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Series from $799.00 or $99.99 with eligible trade-in and Samsung Financing.
  • Pre Order and get up to $200 instant credit for watches, earbuds, tablets and more.
  • Trade-in and get $700 instant credit

    7. Target: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus - 128Gb Unlocked for $999.00
    $150 credit & Free SmartTag with qualified pre-order

    8. T-mobile: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 from $799.99 or $33.34/mo
    Free when you buy 2 Galaxy S21 or trade in an eligible device.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from $999.99 or $41.67/mo.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from $1,199.99 or $50.00/mo.

    9. Verizon: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 from $799.99 or $33.33/mo.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from $999.99 or $33.33/mo.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from $1199.99 or $39.33/mo.
    Trade-in and save up to $750 off all models Good condition device and select Unlimited plans required.

    10. Walmart: (more coupons)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 from $21.67/mo
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 from $28.33/mo
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 from $35.00/mo
  • Up To $400 Back In Rewards w/ Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

    11. Xfinity Mobile: (more coupons)
  • Save $400 Off on The Epic Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

    Samsung Samsung Galaxy roundup DP Roundup samsung S21 Galaxy S21 5G s21 plus s21 ultra
