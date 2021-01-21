DealsPlus
Samsung on Thursday announced a trio of smartphones; the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. All three phones have new designs, with a new, metal-framed camera array on the back and improved camera features. If you opt for the high-end Ultra, you can use an S Pen stylus to write or draw on the screen.
Preorders are open right now, and all three Galaxy S21 models are expected to start showing up in a couple of weeks, on Friday, Jan. 29.
You still don't know where to pre-order this new Samsung device? Don't worry at Dealsplus you will find different retailers!
Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra:
1. AT&T: (more coupons)
*Trade in & save Up to $800 Off all models
2. B&H Photo: (more coupons)
3. Best Buy: (more coupons)
*Save Up to $800 Off on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G or S21 Ultra 5G with pre-order, qualified activation and trade-in.
4. Google Fi: (more coupons)
5. Newegg: (more coupons)
6. Samsung: (more coupons)
7. Target: (more coupons)
$150 credit & Free SmartTag with qualified pre-order
8. T-mobile: (more coupons)
Free when you buy 2 Galaxy S21 or trade in an eligible device.
9. Verizon: (more coupons)
Trade-in and save up to $750 off all models Good condition device and select Unlimited plans required.
10. Walmart: (more coupons)
11. Xfinity Mobile: (more coupons)
