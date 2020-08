Right now at Samsung, you can pre-order the Galaxy Note20 & Note20 Ultra 5G from only $9.73/month when you receive up to a $650 credit with eligible trade-in!



Product Details:

Link Galaxy Note20 5G with your Windows 10 PC



Includes S Pen & Samsung Notes



Sync to Microsoft OneNote



Pro-grade Video



All-day Intelligent Battery



HyperFast Processor