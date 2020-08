Amazon is offering this 100" Portable Projector Screen w/ Stand for only $52.99 when you use code 50IF7784 at checkout with free shipping.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Wrinkle-free Outdoor Movie Screen



Unique and Cever Corner Design



Light and Easy to Carry (weighs 6.61 pounds)



Received 4+ stars from over 580 reviews!

Includes:

16:9HD projection screen



3 crossbars



6 Verticl poles



4 x 90 degree connectors



2 aluminum support seats



8 direct connectors



10 Ground nails