58m ago
RadioShack, the once iconic tech shop, is making a comeback. Last week, the retailer revamped their online shop, which you can shop now!
Plus, shop their Cyber Monday Sale right now!
After shuttering nearly every location and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, RadioShack is now making a comeback much in the same way as Pier 1, Payless, and Gymboree, which are all now selling their merchandise exclusively online.
Are you excited to see RadioShack's comeback? Let us know below!
