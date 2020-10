Best Buy is offering this Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) for only $69.99 with free shipping!



Plus, receive an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for free ($39.99 value) with your purchase!



Details:

1080p HD video and two-way talk



Advanced motion detection



Built-in rechargeable battery



Standard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity



Night vision



Received 4+ stars from over 1,190 reviews