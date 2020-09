Today only, Woot is offering this Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Used) for only $69.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Note: Regular price for a new model is $199.99.



Details:

Tested and verified by Amazon



1080P wide-angle HD video



Field of view is 160° horizontal and 90° vertical



Instant mobile alerts



Built-in microphone and speakers



Adjustable motion sensors



Infrared night vision



Received 4+ stars from over 37,270 reviews