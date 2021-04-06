Apple is offering Certified Refurbished iPad from just $229 (Reg. $299) + Free Shipping



What goes into a refurbished iPad.

All refurbished iPad models come with a new battery, new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns, and also include:

Full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning

The original Operating System or a more recent version1

All refurbished devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables2



Note: If your device is shipped with the original Operating System, the most recent version can be downloaded for free from the App Store. Supply is limited and availability is guaranteed once we receive your full payment.