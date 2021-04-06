Apple
Certified Refurbished iPad Pro
Apple is offering Certified Refurbished iPad from just $229 (Reg. $299) + Free Shipping
What goes into a refurbished iPad.
All refurbished iPad models come with a new battery, new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns, and also include:
Note: If your device is shipped with the original Operating System, the most recent version can be downloaded for free from the App Store. Supply is limited and availability is guaranteed once we receive your full payment.
