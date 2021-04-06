Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Apple

Certified Refurbished iPad Pro
FREE SHIPPING
SALE
1 day ago
Apple is offering Certified Refurbished iPad from just $229 (Reg. $299) + Free Shipping

What goes into a refurbished iPad.
All refurbished iPad models come with a new battery, new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns, and also include:
  • Full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning
  • The original Operating System or a more recent version1
  • All refurbished devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables2

    Note: If your device is shipped with the original Operating System, the most recent version can be downloaded for free from the App Store. Supply is limited and availability is guaranteed once we receive your full payment.

