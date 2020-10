Sam's Club has released their Black Friday 2020 ad called the 10-Days of Thanks-Savings Ad! The sale will be from Friday, 11/20 to Thursday, 11/29. Shipping is free for Plus members.



Black Friday Event Schedule:

November Instant Savings: 10/28 to 11/29



November Savings Event: 11/7 to 11/15



Thanksgiving/Black Friday sale: 11/20 to 11/29, "10 Days of Thanks-Savings"



Cyber Monday Online-Only Savings Event: Nov. 30



December Instant Savings: 12/1 to 12/24



December Savings Event: 12/5 to 12/13

