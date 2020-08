Best Buy is having Samsung 50" Class 7 Series LED 4K Smart TV on sale for $349.99. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Crystal Processor 4K



Screen SizeInfo: 49.5 inches



Refresh RateInfo: 60Hz



Streaming ServicesInfo: Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, SHOWTIME, Sling TV, YouTube