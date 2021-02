Walmart is offering Samsung Galaxy Buds w/ Charging Case for only $49.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Power up to power on - get up to 13 hours of battery life when you are on the go



Sound by AKG - the sound that moves you is now made to move with you



Turn on Ambient Aware to control how much surrounding noise you want to let in



Received 4 stars from over 1,300 reviews!