Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW 128GB
Free $699.99
17h ago
Expires : 04/04/21
For a limited time, Verizon is offering Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW 128GB for free with an eligible unlimited plan. This offer ends Sunday.

Monthly payments shown are for customers who qualify to pay $0 Down, $29.16/mo. for 24 months; 0% APR. Retail Price: $699.99.

Free Shipping Samsung electronics Electronics galaxy s20 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
