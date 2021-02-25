eBay
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G 128GB (Verizon)
FREE SHIPPING
$499.00
$1199.00
2h ago
5 Likes 0 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
eBay is having this Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G 128GB (Verizon) for just $499.00, originally $1199.00. Shipping is free.
Condition: Open Box. The item in this listing is an Open Box (packaging maybe slightly distressed) The unit powers on with factory settings restored and includes the original accessories. Please refer to the description for a list of accessories or items that are included.
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping electronics Cellphone smartphone eBay galaxy s20
What's the matter?