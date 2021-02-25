Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G 128GB (Verizon)
FREE SHIPPING
$499.00 $1199.00
2h ago
5  Likes 0  Comments
0
About this Deal

eBay is having this Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G 128GB (Verizon) for just $499.00, originally $1199.00. Shipping is free.

Condition: Open Box. The item in this listing is an Open Box (packaging maybe slightly distressed) The unit powers on with factory settings restored and includes the original accessories. Please refer to the description for a list of accessories or items that are included.

