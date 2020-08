Woot! has this Samsung Galaxy Watch (40mm, GPS, Bluetooth) for only $149.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Product Details:

Thin and lightweight design



Hands-free connectivity



Powerful battery that can last up to two days



Multiple sensors including a heart rate monitor, GPS, accelerometer and gyro sensor for fitness tracking



Water resistant up to 164 feet



Received 4+ stars from over 1,855 reviews!