Extra 10% Off Education Discount Program
Sale
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Attention students and educators, head over to Samsung to score 10% off through their Education Discount Program. Use that extra discount on other Samsung offers to save up to 30% off smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. Plus, shipping is free on most items.
Simply verify you identity during your purchase to score your extra discount.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:Samsung electronics school News smartphone teachers students Tech Accessories
What's the matter?