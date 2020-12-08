Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Extra 10% Off Education Discount Program

Sale
+ Free Shipping
Attention students and educators, head over to Samsung to score 10% off through their Education Discount Program. Use that extra discount on other Samsung offers to save up to 30% off smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. Plus, shipping is free on most items.

Simply verify you identity during your purchase to score your extra discount.

Other Notable Offers:

Samsung electronics school News smartphone teachers students Tech Accessories
