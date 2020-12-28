Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sennheiser Momentum Bluetooth Headphones
$59.99 $199.95
7h ago
Expires : Today
Newegg has these Sennheiser Momentum Bluetooth Headphones for only $59.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology, featuring Qualcomm apt-X and AAC (advanced audio coding) delivering enhanced hi-fi sound quality
  • Premium transducers housed in machined stainless steel in ear sound tunnels deliver signature Sennheiser momentum sound powerful bass response, detailed vocal projection and a great sound stage
  • NFC one touch pairing for immediate connectivity to Bluetooth smart devices
  • Convenient multi connection capability with up to 2 devices simultaneously (phones and computers) with voice prompts and 3 way calling support
  • Up to 6 hour battery life from USB charging Supports extended wireless listening sessions

Compare to $79.95 on Amazon.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
1h ago
Wish list!! Added 🥰
