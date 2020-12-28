|
Newegg has these Sennheiser Momentum Bluetooth Headphones for only $59.99 with free shipping!
Product Details:
- Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology, featuring Qualcomm apt-X and AAC (advanced audio coding) delivering enhanced hi-fi sound quality
- Premium transducers housed in machined stainless steel in ear sound tunnels deliver signature Sennheiser momentum sound powerful bass response, detailed vocal projection and a great sound stage
- NFC one touch pairing for immediate connectivity to Bluetooth smart devices
- Convenient multi connection capability with up to 2 devices simultaneously (phones and computers) with voice prompts and 3 way calling support
- Up to 6 hour battery life from USB charging Supports extended wireless listening sessions
Compare to $79.95 on Amazon.