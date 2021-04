Use the power of the Force to charge to your phone! GameStop is now offering this Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger for only $25.00 with free shipping on orders over $34.99, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device



She’ll have your phone topped up in light-speed



Detailed replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy



Thrusters glow blue when your device is fully charged



Received 4+ stars from over 510 reviews