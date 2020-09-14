Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sun Joe 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer

$59.99 $99.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/20/20
About this Deal

Woot is offering this Sun Joe 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for only $59.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Details:
  • Powerful: 11-Amp motor generates 1600 PSI of maximum water pressure and a maximum flow rate of 1. 45 GPM
  • Versatile: Ideal for light to medium duty cleaning jobs including auto, deck, concrete, pavers, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, windows, siding, driveway and more!
  • Total Stop System: Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life
  • Accessories: Includes extension wand, 20 ft. High pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35 ft. power cord with GFCI protection
  • Pressure: Max rating per CSA test standards. Maximum internal pressure is 1350 psi. Under typical load, working pressure is 1150 PSI

Comments

