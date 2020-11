Today only! Woot is offering this Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Voice Remote for just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members.



Product Details:

Use the included Alexa Voice Remote to find the best way to watch



Over 500,000 TV episodes and movies ready to stream



Pair Fire TV and Echo devices



Watch live TV with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and others

Compare to $39.99 at Staples and on Amazon.