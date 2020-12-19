Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Super Saturday Sale + Extra 15-30% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
6h ago
Expires : Today
7 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Super Saturday sale, plus an extra 15-30% off when you use codes below. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.
More Ways to Save:
🏷 Deal Tagshome decor Free Shipping men's clothing women's clothing kids toys kohls Holiday Shopping holiday gifts
What's the matter?