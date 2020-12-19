Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Super Saturday Sale + Extra 15-30% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
6h ago
Expires : Today
7  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Super Saturday sale, plus an extra 15-30% off when you use codes below. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

More Ways to Save:
  • Kohl's cardholders use code GIFT30 for 30% off purchase + free shipping w/ code DECMVCFREE
  • Non-cardholders use YOUSAVE for 20% off $100 or 15% off purchase.
  • Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
  • Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor Free Shipping men's clothing women's clothing kids toys kohls Holiday Shopping holiday gifts
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women's Boots (Multiple Styles)
$13.99 $69.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer
$12.59 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Price Drop! Philips Sonicare 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush
$17.99 AR $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Holiday Furniture Savings w/ Extra 15-30% Off + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Corelle 16-Pc Chelsea Dinnerware Set
$76.99 $114.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Kitchen Appliances
$13.99 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
50% + Extra 30% Off Carter's & Jumping Beans For Baby's & Kids
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Girls Dresses + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum
$73.49 $129.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
Now Live! December Holiday Gift Event
SALE
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to $800 Off iPhone 12
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Verizon
Verizon
Buy One, Get One Free iPhone 12 Pro Max
BOGO
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
'Big Savings' on Holiday Tech Gifts
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 80% Off Holiday Outlet Overstock Deals
SALE
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
'Get It By Christmas!' Tech Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 75% Off Holiday Deals
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Dash Smart Shelf
$14.99
Bose
Bose
Up to 50% Off Bose Special Offers
SALE
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
My Arcade Gamer V Portable Gaming System
$21.99 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Mastermind Game : The Strategy Game of Codemaker vs. Codebreaker
$12 99 $16.99
FREE SHIPPING
Michaels
Michaels
100-Piece Creatology Kids Art Set
$1.99 $4.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 40% Off Lego Set Toys Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack L.O.L. Surprise! Lils Winter Disco Series
$6.88 $13.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Target
Target
Up to 50% Off Select Toy & Games + More Deals!
SALE
Best Buy
Best Buy
L.O.L. Surprise! #Hairvibes Doll
$3.99 $15.99
Cashback Available
Walmart
Walmart
'Last Minute Holiday Toys' Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
New 2020 Care Bear 14" Plush
$6.88 $12.88
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Hot Wheels Toys from $11.99
$11.99+
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Super Saturday Sale + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow