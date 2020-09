For a limited time, RAVPower is offering their 10000mAh Portable Charger 2-Port Power Bank for only $9.99 owhen you use code WISH90 at checkout with free shipping.



Product Details:

One of the smallest and lightest 10000mAh portable charger



Fully charge your iPhone XR 2 times, Note 10 for 1.7 times, or a Galaxy S10+ 1.4 times per full charge of the power bank



Charge two devices for you at the same time and enjoy sharing the battery with your family.



Features intelligent systems adjust output to 2.4a for fast charging and prevent over-charge/discharge, output short circuit and over-current/voltage