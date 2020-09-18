Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Verizon

New $30 Unlimited Plus Plan
$30/mo
1h ago
10  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Verizon recently introduced its Unlimited Plus Plan for only $30 per month. The plan comes with plenty of perks, including more reliable coverage, backup access and faster internet speeds to meet the demands of consumers on the go and at home.

The plan can be added to an existing wireless plan for $30 per month and existing customers can upgrade current device plan for $10 per month.

See below for details on what's included!

Unlimited Plus Plan Perks:
  • Gives double the 4G LTE premium data for jetpacks, tablets and laptops
  • Includes unlimited access to 5G Ultra Wideband speeds when connected on 5G Ultra Wideband devices
  • Includes 30 GB of premium 4G LTE data
  • Increases their ability to stream video, send files and browse the web at faster speeds
  • Extra data helps manage increased needs for remote learning or work with a secure and personal connection
  • Connected device plans will include access to our upcoming 5G Nationwide network

Read more here.

