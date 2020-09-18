Verizon recently introduced its Unlimited Plus Plan for only $30 per month. The plan comes with plenty of perks, including more reliable coverage, backup access and faster internet speeds to meet the demands of consumers on the go and at home.



The plan can be added to an existing wireless plan for $30 per month and existing customers can upgrade current device plan for $10 per month.



See below for details on what's included!



Unlimited Plus Plan Perks:

Gives double the 4G LTE premium data for jetpacks, tablets and laptops



Includes unlimited access to 5G Ultra Wideband speeds when connected on 5G Ultra Wideband devices



Includes 30 GB of premium 4G LTE data



Increases their ability to stream video, send files and browse the web at faster speeds



Extra data helps manage increased needs for remote learning or work with a secure and personal connection



Connected device plans will include access to our upcoming 5G Nationwide network

Read more here.