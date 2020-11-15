Walmart
3h ago
Expires : 11/15/20
Starts soon! Today at 7pm ET (4pm PT), Walmart is kicking off their online 'Deals for Days' Event 2. Find savings on electronics, toys, home essentials and more. Shipping is free on $35+.
The sale begins in stores on 11/14 at 5am local time. Find your nearest location here.
Notable Event #2 Offers:
Take a look at the ad for the event and stay up-to-date with Walmart's latest Black Friday news here.
