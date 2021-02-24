Fry's Electronics has announced the closure of all its stores. The company operated 31 locations across nine states. The decision comes after the struggles the retailer experienced due to the current pandemic.



Fry's had also been experiencing a decrease in sales due to bigger chains like Target and Best Buy taking away customers shopping for tech and electronics. The website is also no longer operating.



Read more here.



What do you think of Fry's closing all stores? Let us know in the comments below!