Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

USA TODAY

Fry's Electronics Closes All Stores!
News
1h ago
7  Likes 2  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Fry's Electronics has announced the closure of all its stores. The company operated 31 locations across nine states. The decision comes after the struggles the retailer experienced due to the current pandemic.

Fry's had also been experiencing a decrease in sales due to bigger chains like Target and Best Buy taking away customers shopping for tech and electronics. The website is also no longer operating.

Read more here.

What do you think of Fry's closing all stores? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

electronics News Tech retail store closings retail news frys electronics Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
8m ago
Make a small edit please. Try to use a better image next time. It does help :)
Likes Reply
USA TODAY See All arrow
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Macy's Plans to Close More Stores
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
COVID Vaccines Coming To Your Local Pharmacy!
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Timing of Tax Return Could Affect Your Stimulus Payment
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Successfully Lands On Mars
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
6700 Snowthrowers Sold At Home Depot, Ace Hardware Recalled
Recall
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Kroger Advises Customers of a Data Breach Affecting Pharmacy and Little Clinic
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
CVS to Help Underserved Americans Schedule COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Should Couples Who Make $100K-$150K Get Another Stimulus Check?
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Before You File Your Taxes Make Sure You Know How Much Was Your Stimulus Payout
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Airlines Are Against Mandatory Pre-flight COVID Testing
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Lowes
Lowes
Clearance Savings Event from Under $2
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Walgreens
Walgreens
B1G2 Free Arm & Hammer Detergent (Multi. Options)
B1G2
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Sams Club
Sams Club
Savings & Clearance from under $2
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Up to $200 Off Amazon Renewed Deals
SALE
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
Buy One, Get One Free Tools
BOGO
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Treasure Truck!
Offer
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off End-of-Year Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Members-Only Low Prices
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
5' x 7' Area Rugs (4 Styles)
$26.68 $47.09
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks Small Appliances - Copper Griddle, Skillet, or Waffle Maker
$11.69+ $60.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
McDonalds
McDonalds
3 New Chicken Sandwiches Now Available (02/24)
NEWS
Apple
Apple
Free Repairs For Charging Issue Of Apple Watch
NEWS
MSN
MSN
Walmart Offering COVID Vaccines At 1,000 Stores!
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Timing of Tax Return Could Affect Your Stimulus Payment
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Macy's Plans to Close More Stores
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
How You Can Lose Your $1,400 Stimulus Check By Filing Taxes Early
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Macy's Forecasts Upbeat 2021 Sales On Stimulus Checks, Online Shoppers
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Pledge 240 Million Total Covid-19 Vaccine Doses By The End of March
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Fry's Electronics Closes All Stores!
NEWS
arrow
arrow