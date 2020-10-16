DealsPlus
This year you have your choice of the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, all revealed Tuesday at Apple's virtual event. Each new iPhone has 5G connectivity (a first for Apple), OLED displays (a first for the non-Pro models) and improved cameras, especially the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.
While there are differences between all 4 iPhones, there are also differences in when preorders open, when the devices go on sale and even how much they cost. For example, iPhone 12 (starting at $799.00) and iPhone Pro (starting at $999.00) US preorders begin bright and early on Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET) with orders arriving Friday, Oct. 23. And for the iPhone 12 Mini (starting at $699.00) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (starting at $1099.00), you'll have to wait until Nov. 6 to place an order, and Nov. 13 for them to actually ship.
You still don't know where to pre-order this new Apple device? Don't worry at Dealsplus you will find different retailers!
Pre-order the new iPhone 12 and Pro:
1. Apple: (more coupons)
2. AT&T: (more coupons)
3. Best Buy: (more coupons)
4. Target: (more coupons)
5. T-mobile: (more coupons)
6. Verizon: (more coupons)
7. Walmart: (more coupons)
8. Xfinity Mobile: (more coupons)
