|*Member's Event: 20% Off Sitewide using code GEARUP. Offer valid starting 3/20/2020 with EMS® Rewards membership. Use of offer auto-enrolls customer into EMS® Rewards program if not already a member. Coupon may not be combined with any other coupon based offers, daily deals, doorbusters, flash sales, power deals, value deals, or ‘2 For’ Deals. Not valid on GPS-enabled devices, avalanche beacons, car systems & accessories, cargo boxes, fitness trackers/monitors, boats, bikes, coolers and cooler accessories, insulated premium drinkware, SUPs, skis, ski bindings, ski boots or ski poles, taxes, shipping and handling, purchase of gift cards, repurchase of returned merchandise, product rentals, or EMS schools. Other exclusions and restrictions may apply. Employees not eligible. To redeem online, enter GEARUP when prompted for promotional code.More