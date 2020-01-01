What are the best Enterprise coupons and deals?

How to Use an Enterprise Coupon Code

1. Select your country, pick up location, return location, and rental dates.



2. Select your vehicle by size, class, or number of passengers. No matter what type of car, van or truck rental you choose, Enterprise offers cheap prices on thousands of vehicle types.



3. Find an Enterprise coupon code to use. Note that most offers do not require promo codes, and discounts are applied automatically.



4. Enter the coupon code into the field that says, "Optional: Coupon, Customer, or Corporate Number."



5. Finalize your rental order to see your discounted rates.

How to get the best Enterprise car rental deals:

Bonus tips: How to save on car, SUV, or truck rentals

1. Pay for your own gas. Don't pre-purchase gas from the car rental company, unless you're really using every drop. Sure, they price gas cheaper than local gas stations, but if you don't use it all you're paying for the next person's gas.



2. Smaller is better. No, seriously. The larger your car, the more you'll pay per day! Pack light and make sure no extra room is needed on your trip. You could save up to 50% off car rental costs.



3. Book in advance. Rental car prices are based on availability, so the more cars are available, the more deals are to be found. So book about three weeks in advance or more to get an average 10% off discount or more.



4. Check out all current Enterprise coupons and deals before you book. Obviously, in addition to choosing the right car, time, insurance plan and more, it's good to know what deals and discounts are available. And the earlier you book, the more likely you are to finding these offers.

