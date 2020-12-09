Free Activity Spinner Craft + 10% Off Coupon
Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Today (9/12), JCPenney is offering a Decorate an Activity Spinner Craft for free at participating locations. Simply pick up your spinner craft between 11am to noon and build it at home.
Plus, you'll receive a 10% off store-wide coupon as well!
Find your nearest JCPenney here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
