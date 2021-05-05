Peloton came under fire in recent months when it was reported that the Tread+ and Tread treadmills posed life-threatening hazards to children and pets. There has been one child death and multiple injuries caused by the products.



Initially, the company refused CPSC's petition that they recall the machines. Now, after careful consideration, Peloton is admitting they made a mistake to not act quickly and recall the treadmills. An extimated 125,000 treadmills are included in the recall.



The items have been removed from the website and consumers who've purchased the Tread+ and Tread treadmills will be offered a full refund.



