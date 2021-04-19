Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CNN

Peloton Tread+ Owners Urged to Stop Use
News
1h ago
2  Likes 1  Comments
5
Due to several horrific incidents involving Peloton's Tread+, including a child's death, a US government agency is strongly urgings owners of the device to immediately stop use.

The warning comes as numerous reports have surfaced of children and pets becoming pulled under or pinned by the treadmill leading to serious injury and life endangerment.

Peloton has fired back stating that their product comes with very clear safety instructions and precautions to avoid injury. They insist if the item is used properly, chance of injury is minimized and there's no need to stop using the treadmill. The company is receiving a lot of backlash for not issuing a recall, but seems to have no plans to put one out.

Read more here.

Do you think Peloton should issue a recall on the Tread+? Let us know in the comments below!

exercise News fitness recall fitness equipment Treadmills Treadmill Peloton
💬 1  Comments

Notbad
Notbad (L5)
1 day ago
oh man...
