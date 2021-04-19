Due to several horrific incidents involving Peloton's Tread+, including a child's death, a US government agency is strongly urgings owners of the device to immediately stop use.



The warning comes as numerous reports have surfaced of children and pets becoming pulled under or pinned by the treadmill leading to serious injury and life endangerment.



Peloton has fired back stating that their product comes with very clear safety instructions and precautions to avoid injury. They insist if the item is used properly, chance of injury is minimized and there's no need to stop using the treadmill. The company is receiving a lot of backlash for not issuing a recall, but seems to have no plans to put one out.



