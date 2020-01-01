About Expedia

Expedia is a travel booking site that was launched in 1996 as a division of Microsoft. Since that time, Expedia has grown into the worldâ€™s leading online travel company, providing a revolutionary way for customers to search and book travel. They book flights, hotels, cruises, car rentals, all inclusive packages, vacations, and many other forms of travel. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of an Expedia coupon or promo code, along with all their sales and special promotions.



What are the best Expedia coupons? Expediaâ€™s coupons and offers range from $50 off a hotel booking, to $250 off a vacation package. There are usually a couple per month, so keep checking back for all the latest coupons.



An ongoing promotion they have is a $25 off coupon with your first purchase made through the ks">Expedia Rewards to receive triple points on all your mobile app booking, which can be redeemed for travel discounts.



With the Best Price Guarantee you can always be sure youâ€™re getting the very best price. If you find a cheaper flight, vacation package, rental, cruise, or activity within 24 hours of booking with Expedia, theyâ€™ll refund the difference and give you a $50 coupon to use for future travel.



Sign up for the email list for information about upcoming sales, special promotions, and more.



How do I use my coupon code?

1. Sign into your Expedia account

2. Find a hotel or flight + hotel package.

3. On the Payment page, under "How would you like to pay?" please click on "Enter a coupon or promotion code."

4. Enter the code, click "Apply Coupon," and complete the rest of the purchase.

5 . Your discount will calculate into your total.



What are the best Expedia sales? At any given time of the year, you can check out the Daily Deals section for discounts of up to 75% off of hotels, flights, and vacation packages. This section displays all the limited time offers, as sales change from day to day. Find the lowest prices available every Wednesday with the 24-Hour Sale, for the biggest savings. Book a flight and hotel package and enjoy savings so big, itâ€™s as if youâ€™re getting your flight for free.



Check back to find even more Expedia coupons, coupon codes and deals on all the flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and vacation packages that you love.