How to Use an Express Coupon Code Online
- Pick your specifications for the item, then click "Add to Bag"
- Click the "Bag" icon in the top right corner
- Click "Add Promo Code" to reveal a dropdown box, enter the code in the box
- Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
What are the best coupons for Express?
We found that the best coupons for Express are for $15 off $30 or $30 off $75, but once in awhile they will have a "Mystery" sale where you can save up to 50%! Their one-day mystery coupons are the best, especially when they combine the promotion with free shipping (no minimum) on all orders. Normally shipping is free on orders of $125 or more. Sometimes select categories, will qualify for free shipping with no minimum purchase.
What is a Tick Tock Sale?
Express is known for having flash sales about once every month that only last about six hours. These sales, known as Tick-Tock sales (sometimes "After Party" sales), are always in the evenings, usually 6pm Eastern time until midnight (3-6pm Pacific) and other times until early in the morning. They either offer an extra 50% off clearance deals that are already discounted up to 70% or they will offer 50% off everything site wide including regular-priced items. Sometimes, they will even stack this sale with free shipping. This is an online-only offer and is extremely popular. In order to make sure you don't miss it, you can sign up for @DealsPlus on Twitter where we always announce this sale.
Should I Shop in Stores or Online?
You should always shop where you can get the best discount! Take a look at some tips below.
- Daily Deals - You can find special promotions on the Express sale page that change every day or so, and can range from the semi-annual clearance sale to buy one, get one free deals and more. These deals are usually available in stores and online, however some deals will only be available online.
- Printable Coupons - The printable coupons usually have the same discounts as the online codes, however there are many times when Express will only release an online coupon code without an eligible in-store discount. You can show any printable coupon on your phone to the cashier and they will apply the discount. All they really need is the four-digit code printed on the coupon, so there won't be problems trying to scan it.
- Email Alerts - If you shop online, you can get a 15% off code when you sign up for their email alerts on their site (read more here).
- Clearance Deals - The online selection of clearance items goes far beyond what is offered in stores. This is important to note because the actual store may not even carry the item you want or even have it in your size! and you have to actually go to the store to find out if that item is available AND if it's available in your size.