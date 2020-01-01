Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Express Coupons & Coupon Codes

50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Sitewide

Express is offering 50% off everything! Prices are as marked, no coupon code is required.More
70% OFF
Sale
Up to 70% Off Clearance w/ Extra 50% Off

Express is offering an extra 50% off clearance items for savings of up to 70% off! No coupon code is required, discount automatically applied at checkout.More
5% OFF
Sale
5% Off Student Discount

Register and verify your student status with UNiDAYS to get an extra 5% off your entire purchase!More
15% OFF
Code
15% Off Entire Purchase with Text Sign Up

Get a coupon for 15% off when you text EXPRESS to 397737. You will also be signed up to receive exclusive offers, sent straight to your phone.

You can text the word "STOP" at any time to stop receiving these deals.More
20% OFF
Sale
20% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Express's emails and you will receive a coupon for 20% off your next purchase. Plus, you will get new arrivals, special offers, and promotions sent straight to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time by scrolling down to the bottom of the email they sent to you for instructions. This promo code will be valid for 7 days from the date sent.

If you are a frequent shopper at Express, you may want to consider signing up for the Express Next program. With the Next program, you can get up to $20 in bonus rewards as well as other benefits. You will earn 10 points for every $1 spent, and get a reward for every 2500 points earned. Plus, get an extra 20% off your first purchase when you open and use an Express/Next credit card.

If you're not looking to sign up for their rewards program, you can always check out Express's coupons & exclusive offers page. Use this page to find lots of different ways to save. You can get a 15% off coupon through the Express app, through text messages, through their student discount, and more. Online shoppers can always get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.More
40% OFF
Sale
40% Off Jeans

FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $50+

Express offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more. No coupon code is necessary. Just add $50 worth of items to your cart.More
Sale

Official Coupons & Exclusive Offers

Check out Express's official coupons & exclusive offers page where you can find lots of ways to save 15% or 20% off your entire purchase!

Coupons & Exclusive Offers:
  • 20% Off with Email Sign Up
  • 15% Off with Express App
  • 15% Off with Text Sign Up
  • 15% Off Entire Purchase for Military
  • 15% Off Entire Purchase for Students
  • Extra 20% Off with Express Next Credit CardMore
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off with Express App

Download the Express app from the app store or Google Play. After downloading, you will automatically receive an offer for 15% off your first purchase!

If you're shopping on the Express website, you can find savings through their official coupons & offers page. Here, you can find offers for 15% off your entire purchase, 20% off with email sign up, 20% off your first Express Next purchase, and more!More
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Men's Suits

Sale

$10 Reward for Every 2500 Points with Express NEXT

Sign up with Express NEXT and get 10 points for every dollar spent at Express! Get a $10 reward for every 2,500 points earned, which is $250 spent. You can also have the opportunity to get exclusive offers and bonus rewards to reach your $10 goal faster!More
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off with Express Next Credit Card

Get an extra 20% off your first purchase when you open and use an Express Next credit card.

Cardmember Benefits:
  • 20 Points for Every $1 Spent
  • $10 Reward for Every 2,500 Points
  • Bonus Point Opportunities
  • Special Birthday Gift
  • Upgrade to A-List When You Earn 7,500 PointsMore
Sale

Discounted Express Gift Cards

Get discounted Express gift cards when you shop at Raise.More
About Express

Express has made a name for itself among top women's and men's fashion trends. Find dresses, dress shirts, pants, suits, shoes, jeans, sweaters, accessories and more up to 50% off with today's Express sale.

How to Use an Express Coupon Code Online

  1. Pick your specifications for the item, then click "Add to Bag"
    express

  2. Click the "Bag" icon in the top right corner
    express

  3. Click "Add Promo Code" to reveal a dropdown box, enter the code in the box
    express

  4. Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    express


What are the best coupons for Express?

We found that the best coupons for Express are for $15 off $30 or $30 off $75, but once in awhile they will have a "Mystery" sale where you can save up to 50%! Their one-day mystery coupons are the best, especially when they combine the promotion with free shipping (no minimum) on all orders. Normally shipping is free on orders of $125 or more. Sometimes select categories, will qualify for free shipping with no minimum purchase.

What is a Tick Tock Sale?

Express is known for having flash sales about once every month that only last about six hours. These sales, known as Tick-Tock sales (sometimes "After Party" sales), are always in the evenings, usually 6pm Eastern time until midnight (3-6pm Pacific) and other times until early in the morning. They either offer an extra 50% off clearance deals that are already discounted up to 70% or they will offer 50% off everything site wide including regular-priced items. Sometimes, they will even stack this sale with free shipping. This is an online-only offer and is extremely popular. In order to make sure you don't miss it, you can sign up for @DealsPlus on Twitter where we always announce this sale.

Should I Shop in Stores or Online?

You should always shop where you can get the best discount! Take a look at some tips below.
  1. Daily Deals - You can find special promotions on the Express sale page that change every day or so, and can range from the semi-annual clearance sale to buy one, get one free deals and more. These deals are usually available in stores and online, however some deals will only be available online.
  2. Printable Coupons - The printable coupons usually have the same discounts as the online codes, however there are many times when Express will only release an online coupon code without an eligible in-store discount. You can show any printable coupon on your phone to the cashier and they will apply the discount. All they really need is the four-digit code printed on the coupon, so there won't be problems trying to scan it.
  3. Email Alerts - If you shop online, you can get a 15% off code when you sign up for their email alerts on their site (read more here).
  4. Clearance Deals - The online selection of clearance items goes far beyond what is offered in stores. This is important to note because the actual store may not even carry the item you want or even have it in your size! and you have to actually go to the store to find out if that item is available AND if it's available in your size.