Famous Footwear Coupons & Promo Codes

$15 OFF
Extra $15 Off $75+

Famous Footwear is offering an extra $15 off $75+ when you use this promo code at online checkout! That even includes items already on sale. Shipping is free on $75+.

Plus, for a limited time, rewards members get buy one, get one 50% off sitewide!

Note: Exclusions apply.
Expires 3/31/21
BOGO 50%
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sitewide (Rewards Members)

Famously You Rewards members can get BOGO 50% off sitewide with free shipping.

Note: Must sign into your account to access sale. Join for free here.
Expires 4/5/21
FREE SHIPPING
20% Off $50 + Free Shipping | Famously You Rewards

Sign up for the Famously You Rewards program for free and get a 20% off $50 welcome coupon! Earn points while you shop, get free shipping and more.

Perks:
  • $5 Reward Cash for every 100 points
    Up to $250 a year Earn 1 point for every $1
  • Free shipping every day on all orders! (No minimum)
  • Stack and Save
    Combine your Reward Cash with a coupon, a bonus point offer and sales for the best savings.
  • $5 Birthday Reward Cash
    Plus, earn 2x points per dollar on all purchases during your birthday month.
  • Special Bonus Point Days so you can earn Reward Cash in a flash.
    Plus, earn 25 bonus points for each purchase you review.
  • Enjoy exclusive member-only offers on your favorite brands and styles.

SUPERSTAR Members
Spend more than $200 a year and enjoy all of the above benefits plus all this:
  • Earn 50% more points
    1.5 point per every dollar
  • $10 birthday rewards cash
  • The biggest bonus point days
  • Extra time to make returns
  • Exclusive access to flash sallesMore
16 used today
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Women's Sandals

2 used today
OFFER
$29.99 & Under Kids' Shoes

Free shipping for Rewards members or on $75+.
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Select Women's & Girls Boots

Free shipping for Rewards Members or on $75+ for non-members.
20% OFF
Up to 20% Off Athletics Shoes

3 used today
FREE SHIPPING
How to Get Free Shipping At Famous Footwear

Famous Footwear offers up to 80% off discounted shoes, accessories, and more both online and in-stores. Here are the best ways to get free shipping at Famous Footwear.

For Everyone:
  • Free in-store pickup
  • You can get your order within 2 business hours
  • Free in-store returns
  • You can get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
  • For orders under $75, shipping is only $6.95.
  • Occassionally, Famous Footwear offers free shipping with no minimum for everyone.

For Rewards Members:
  • Free shipping with no minimum
  • Free shipping when stores are out of stock

Other Shipping Information:
  • Famous Footwear only ships within the 50 United States.
  • For Canada orders, click here.

Other Shipping Methods:
  • Expedited shipping (2 business days): $12.95 for the first pair & $3.00 each additional pair of shoes
  • Rush shipping (next day): $22.95 for the first pair & $3.00 each additional pair of shoesMore
$5 OFF
$5 Off $25 Coupon | Email Sign Up

Get a $5 off $25 coupon when you sign up for Famous Footwear's email subscription!

Offer Details:
  • Offer is for new email subscribers only.
  • Coupon is valid for one-time in-store or online
  • You should receive a welcome email within 72 hours.

Want more perks? Join their Rewards Program for free!

Rewards Program Perks:
  • Earn 1 point per $1 spent
  • Get a free $5 certificate for every 100 points
  • Free shipping to your home
  • Plus, achieve Gold Rewards status when you spend $200 within one year.More
22 comments
$10 OFF
Extra $10 Off $50+ (Rewards Members)

Famous Footwear is offering Rewards members an extra $10 off on orders over $50 when you enter this coupon code at checkout!More
13 used today
55% OFF
Up to 55% Off Sale Items

Save up to 55% off Famous Footwear sale items including sandals, boots, sneakers and more! Free shipping on $75 or free in-store pickup.
5 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Official Famous Footwear Coupons, Promos & Deals

This coupon links to the official page for the current Famous Footwear promotions. Your place for all the ways to save including Famous Footwear coupons, ongoing sales and the best deals. Many of these deals are available both online and in-store, so you have the freedom to save whichever way you choose. Plus, when you’re shopping online and spend $75 or more, you’ll get free shipping. Even better, if you’re a FAMOUSLY YOU REWARDS member, this free shipping benefit will always be available to you with no minimum purchase amount required.More
3 used today
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Clearance

OFFER
Mobile App Exclusive Coupons

Famous Footwear will sometimes offer exclusive coupons on their mobile app [iPhone or Android]. They usually offer 15%-20% off premium brands like Adidas, Nike, BearPaw, and more!

Check back often to find their current exclusive mobile app discounts! You can also subscribe to our email alerts to get notified when their discounts are live!

More Ways to Save:
2 comments
40% OFF
Up To 40% Off Boots & Booties

Famous Footwear is offering Up To 40% Off Boots & Booties! Prices as marked. Shipping is free on $75+.More
Discount Terms And Conditions

See a list of all current discounts & promotions at Famous Footwear! Plus, see when they end, what items are excluded and more.More
1 used today

Famous Footwear FAQ
What is this brand about?
Famous Footwear offers everyday discounts on shoes to suit your style needs. Shop sandals, flats, pumps, boots, sneakers and more. Plus, find deals on popular brands including adidas, Converse, Sperry and many others! Get up to 80% off sale and clearance items, and take advantage of special promo codes and printable coupons for maximum savings.
What are the best offers and coupons?
The most common offer we've seen at Famous Footwear is 15% off your entire purchase. Other notable offers include promo codes for $10 off $50, which are usually valid for long periods of time, and $15 off $75. Both promo codes and printable coupons are offered, but codes tend to be more popular. The retailer also occasionally runs BOGO 50% off events online and mobile app exclusive promotions. A rare offer is 20% off sitewide.
How many promo codes can be redeemed per order?
Promo codes usually work on sale items to give you an extra discount, but are not stackable. So, only one promo code is allowed per transaction.
Is there free shipping?
Famous Footwear offers free shipping on all orders to Famously You Rewards members. Non-members can get free shipping on orders over $75. Orders under $75 come with a flate fee of $7.95. Esitmated delivery time for ground shipping on between 4-7 business days.



Famously Fast Pickup is another service offered, free of charge. You can choose to pick up your order in store or curbside. Orders are ready in about one hour. Plus, Famously You Rewards members earn 50 points when opting for pickup.



If an item doesn't work out, you can return in store or by mail and you'll be issued a refund.
Is there a rewards program?
Join the Famously You Rewards program for free and enjoy exclusive perks all year! Earn 1 point for every dollar spent, plus stack Reward Cash with other store coupons. Get a special $5 Birthday Reward annually and double points per dollar throughut your birthday month. All orders ship free and you'll receive other exclusive offers.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
When you sign up to receive emails, you'll receive a unique code for $5 off your $25+ purchase. This exclusive offer will be available to you for a limited time and can be redeemed online or in store. You should receive the coupon in your inbox within 24 hours of joining.

