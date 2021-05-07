This coupon links to the official page for the current Famous Footwear promotions. Your place for all the ways to save including Famous Footwear coupons, ongoing sales and the best deals. Many of these deals are available both online and in-store, so you have the freedom to save whichever way you choose. Plus, when you’re shopping online and spend $75 or more, you’ll get free shipping. Even better, if you’re a FAMOUSLY YOU REWARDS member, this free shipping benefit will always be available to you with no minimum purchase amount required.More
Famous Footwear offers everyday discounts on shoes to suit your style needs. Shop sandals, flats, pumps, boots, sneakers and more. Plus, find deals on popular brands including adidas, Converse, Sperry and many others! Get up to 80% off sale and clearance items, and take advantage of special promo codes and printable coupons for maximum savings.
What are the best offers and coupons?
The most common offer we've seen at Famous Footwear is 15% off your entire purchase. Other notable offers include promo codes for $10 off $50, which are usually valid for long periods of time, and $15 off $75. Both promo codes and printable coupons are offered, but codes tend to be more popular. The retailer also occasionally runs BOGO 50% off events online and mobile app exclusive promotions. A rare offer is 20% off sitewide.
How many promo codes can be redeemed per order?
Promo codes usually work on sale items to give you an extra discount, but are not stackable. So, only one promo code is allowed per transaction.
Is there free shipping?
Famous Footwear offers free shipping on all orders to Famously You Rewards members. Non-members can get free shipping on orders over $75. Orders under $75 come with a flate fee of $7.95. Esitmated delivery time for ground shipping on between 4-7 business days.
Famously Fast Pickup is another service offered, free of charge. You can choose to pick up your order in store or curbside. Orders are ready in about one hour. Plus, Famously You Rewards members earn 50 points when opting for pickup.
If an item doesn't work out, you can return in store or by mail and you'll be issued a refund.
Is there a rewards program?
Join the Famously You Rewards program for free and enjoy exclusive perks all year! Earn 1 point for every dollar spent, plus stack Reward Cash with other store coupons. Get a special $5 Birthday Reward annually and double points per dollar throughut your birthday month. All orders ship free and you'll receive other exclusive offers.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
When you sign up to receive emails, you'll receive a unique code for $5 off your $25+ purchase. This exclusive offer will be available to you for a limited time and can be redeemed online or in store. You should receive the coupon in your inbox within 24 hours of joining.