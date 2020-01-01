About Fandango

Fandango is the easiest way to go to the movies; no waiting in line for tickets,and no worrying about whether the show you want to see will be sold out. See what's coming soon and read hundreds of reviews from other movie watchers.



Visiting the Fandango website will help you to find showtimes, read movie reviews, buy tickets, watch trailers for movies that are out in the theaters, and even those that are out for rental and purchase. The website is easy to search and provides you with the most up to date information available on the movies you love. For even more of the latest information you can also connect with Fandango through social media. Use Fandango for the ultimate convenience.



What are the best Fandango coupons? Fandango has a variety of coupons available. Usually a promo code will appear and be valid for a week at a time, so keep checking back to find the most savings. The best coupon code tends to be $10 off on your order of 3 movie tickets or more. There are also free ticket offers, sweepstakes, free song downloads, and more.



Sign up for Fandango VIP for a wide variety of perks including guaranteed tickets, skip lines at the box office, return or exchange tickets, collect rewards points, free movie screenings, free movie tickets, free music downloads, special invites, and exclusive discounts. Also be sure to sign up for their email newsletter or text alerts to receive information about new movies.



Check back to find even more Fandango coupons, promo codes and discounts on all the movie tickets that you love.