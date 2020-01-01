Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fandango Promo Code

FREE GIFT
Sale

$10 Fandango Reward with Select $25 Purchase

Get a free $10 Fandango reward when you make a $25 purchase of select items. See a full list here.More
Sale

Official Fandango Coupons & Specials

Save on your next movie ticket purchase! Search the official Fandango promotions page for discount gift cards, free movie tickets, free movie screenings, music downloads and more.More
10 comments
Sale

Discounted Fandango Gift Cards

The gift cards that are available for re-sale change daily. Gift cards are just like cash so you can still use any promo codes or coupons. Maximize your savings by purchasing a Fandango gift card.More
Sale

$5 Reward with Ticket Purchase | Fandango VIP+

Fandango VIPs get 125 points for every ticket you purchase! Get 500 points and you'll receive a $5 reward.

Click here to sign up.

Note: $5 reward expires 21 days after you earned your 500th point.More
About Fandango

Fandango is the easiest way to go to the movies; no waiting in line for tickets,and no worrying about whether the show you want to see will be sold out. See what's coming soon and read hundreds of reviews from other movie watchers.

Visiting the Fandango website will help you to find showtimes, read movie reviews, buy tickets, watch trailers for movies that are out in the theaters, and even those that are out for rental and purchase. The website is easy to search and provides you with the most up to date information available on the movies you love. For even more of the latest information you can also connect with Fandango through social media. Use Fandango for the ultimate convenience.

What are the best Fandango coupons?

Fandango has a variety of coupons available. Usually a promo code will appear and be valid for a week at a time, so keep checking back to find the most savings. The best coupon code tends to be $10 off on your order of 3 movie tickets or more. There are also free ticket offers, sweepstakes, free song downloads, and more.

Sign up for Fandango VIP for a wide variety of perks including guaranteed tickets, skip lines at the box office, return or exchange tickets, collect rewards points, free movie screenings, free movie tickets, free music downloads, special invites, and exclusive discounts. Also be sure to sign up for their email newsletter or text alerts to receive information about new movies.

How do I use my promo code?

1. Add item(s) to your shopping cart.
2. Paste your Fandango coupon code in the box and hit "Apply."
3. Your discount will calculate into your total.

More Fandango deals

  • Get Service Fee Charge Waived at AMC Theaters
  • Look out for the $1 off Tickets for Select Movies (Summer Movie Express) at Select Regal Cinemas.
  • Get a Free Movie Ticket with Visa Signature Card
  • Enjoy a BOGO Free Movie Tickets on Fridays with Visa Signature
  • Save money on gift card purchases

    Check back to find even more Fandango coupons, promo codes and discounts on all the movie tickets that you love.