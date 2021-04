American Express is offering Up to $800 Cell Phone Protection for Platinum cardholders!



Offer Details:

You can be reimbursed for your repair or replacement costs following damage or theft up to $800 per claim



Limit of 2 approved claims per 12-month period when your cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior month's wireless bill was paid by an eligible card account



A $50 deductible will apply to each approved claim



Additional terms and conditions apply